Photo Credit: Courtesy

Rabbi Josef Neumann, who was critically injured from a machete attack at a Chanukah party in Monsey, Rockland County, NY, died on Sunday at age 72.

On Saturday night, December 28, 2019, the seventh night of Chanukah, a masked African-American man wielding a machete invaded the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg in Monsey, and began stabbing the rabbi’s guests. Five people were wounded, two were in critical condition. The guests threw chairs and a table at the assailant, who fled the scene.

The suspect’s car was spotted on the George Washington Bridge two hours later, and the driver, Grafton Thomas, 37, was taken into custody by the NYPD. He was arraigned in Rockland County court. The charges against him are expected to be elevated to murder in the 2nd degree.