Photo Credit: Screenshot of StopAntisemitism.org Tweet
Former Golani soldier defending himself against an Arab in NYC.

A mob of Arab protesters accosted two Israelis on a Manhattan street Wednesday. Turns out the two Israelis are former Golani infantry soldiers with some experience handling hostile Arabs.

Keep watching till the end, where one of the guys says something very touching (while being arrested).

Advertisement

The Golani Brigade is an infantry brigade consisting of five battalions, normally operating along the northern border. It is one of the five IDF infantry brigades. Its symbol is a green olive tree against a yellow background. Its soldiers wear a brown beret. Golani is one of the most highly decorated IDF infantry units.

Haydeh Golani.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHamas Fires 70 Rockets at Israel; 90% Intercepted by Iron Dome
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.
Loading Facebook Comments ...