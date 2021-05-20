Photo Credit: Screenshot of StopAntisemitism.org Tweet

A mob of Arab protesters accosted two Israelis on a Manhattan street Wednesday. Turns out the two Israelis are former Golani infantry soldiers with some experience handling hostile Arabs.

Keep watching till the end, where one of the guys says something very touching (while being arrested).

Video of the attempted assault on the two Jewish men. pic.twitter.com/3iEIIHfupV — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) May 19, 2021

The Golani Brigade is an infantry brigade consisting of five battalions, normally operating along the northern border. It is one of the five IDF infantry brigades. Its symbol is a green olive tree against a yellow background. Its soldiers wear a brown beret. Golani is one of the most highly decorated IDF infantry units.

Haydeh Golani.