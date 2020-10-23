The final presidential debate was concluded Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee, with 11 days left until Election Day. President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden were less combative and did not interrupt each other nearly as much as in their first televised debate in September.

Trump was more restrained and as a result, was better at making his points in a cogent and confident way. Biden was more hesitant but was nevertheless able to make his points as well. It is doubtful many American voters have changed their minds this late in the game, and with an estimated 40 million votes already cast. But at least we were treated to an hour and a half that resembled the traditional presidential debates.

Both candidates made assertions that were inaccurate, taken out of context, or outright untrue. Just like in any normal presidential debate.