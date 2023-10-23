Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
IDF Spokesperson for Foreign Media Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus at the scene where mortar fire from Gaza hit a home in a border kibbutz, May 30, 2018.

IDF Spokesman for the foreign press Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus told Australia’s ABC News late Sunday night that Israeli ground troops will “probably” invade Gaza unless Hamas “surrenders unconditionally.” Otherwise, the Israeli forces will “dismantle Hamas totally,” he warned.

“The aim here is to totally dismantle Hamas from its military capabilities. If that can be done from the air and with stand-off measures, with very limited exposure to our troops and less damage on the ground, that would be great,” he said but suggested a ground invasion was more likely.

Advertisement


“If Hamas were to come out of their hiding places where they hide behind the Israeli civilians, which is what they’re doing now, return our hostages — all 212 of them — and surrender unconditionally, then the war would end,” Conricus said, adding, “If they won’t, we will probably have to go in and get it done.”

Lt. Col. Conricus said people “should take sides… according to your own morals,” and “If you want to be on the side of the terrorists or on the side of Israel, that is your choice.”

Later, Conricus explained to an MSNBC reporter the difference between Israel which does its best to avoid harming civilians, to Hamas which dedicates its efforts to murder innocents.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBen Gvir Demands Bibi Include in War Cabinet ‘At Least One Minister Not from the Conceptzia Camp’
Next article120 Haredi Men Registered to Join the IDF — But 200 Showed Up Instead
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR