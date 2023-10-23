Photo Credit: Flash 90
Haredi man arrives at the IDF recruitment base in Tel Hashomer. (file)

An official in the Israel Defense Forces haredi recruitment department said Monday that he was shocked to see nearly 200 men standing outside his office, even though only 120 had registered last week to enlist.

“We’re shocked,” the official told Yediot Achronot journalist Yossi Yehoshua. “We will not be able to recruit all of them today.”

This weekend military officials said the IDF recruiting office had received at least 2,000 requests from haredi men to join the IDF and fight against Hamas. Their applications are being processed, and those who are determined to be appropriate will be recruited as volunteers, the IDF said.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

