An official in the Israel Defense Forces haredi recruitment department said Monday that he was shocked to see nearly 200 men standing outside his office, even though only 120 had registered last week to enlist.

גורם במנהלת גיוס החרדים אומר לי כעת: נרשמו 120 והגיעו כמעט 200. אנחנו בהלם. לא את כולם נוכל לגייס היום.

“We’re shocked,” the official told Yediot Achronot journalist Yossi Yehoshua. “We will not be able to recruit all of them today.”

This weekend military officials said the IDF recruiting office had received at least 2,000 requests from haredi men to join the IDF and fight against Hamas. Their applications are being processed, and those who are determined to be appropriate will be recruited as volunteers, the IDF said.