Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Sunday told Ynet that in a case such as the Halamish massacre “it is indeed appropriate to impose the death penalty, and the decision is within the jurisdiction of the military court in Judea and Samaria.”

Asked which punishment he envisioned for the terrorist who killed three adults who were gathered for Shabbat dinner, Liberman said, “First of all, we want to demolish the house of the terrorist, which without a doubt, after many, many years, has turned out to be a very effective tool. We will revoke the entire clan’s permits to enter Jerusalem, all permits to enter Israel, all permits to work in Israel.”

Regarding several government ministers’ calls for the death penalty, Liberman said: “I have been very supportive.

I also submitted a [death penalty] bill that was not accepted at the time. Unfortunately, the coalition opposed and dropped the bill.”

“In subsequent discussions, as Defense Minister, I brought up this proposal, and unfortunately, it was rejected,” Liberman added, but noted that “in this case there is no need for a bill, the law is already on the books because the terrorist is a resident of Judea and Samaria and a military court may impose the death penalty.”

Alas, when it comes to Avigdor Liberman’s threats to kill bad people, his track record is dubious. According to the website Is Ismail Haniyeh Dead Yet? Close to 14 months have passed since the Yisrael Beiteinu leader became Defense Minister, and despite his vow to kill Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh within 48 hours from his appointment, somebody still picks up when you call the Haniyeh residence in Gaza City.

Regarding Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ announcement that he is severing all ties with Israel, including the coordination between security forces, Liberman said: “This is their decision. The security coordination is not an Israeli need. More than our own need, it is more a necessity of the Palestinians, so if they want to they will continue, if they don’t, don’t, it’s their decision. We are not going to chase after them or even take a stand, we’ll manage either way.”

“What’s outrageous is Abbas’s refusal to condemn the heinous murder,” said Liberman. “A family sits at home for Shabbat dinner, prepares to celebrate the birth of a grandson, and a despicable murderer comes and murders an entire family, destroys an entire family, and Abbas refuses to condemn it, as he refused to condemn the murder of border policewoman Hadas Malka.”