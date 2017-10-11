Photo Credit: Screenshot

Back in 2015, the Ploughshares Fund—according to several sources—gave the Nouveau Zionist group J street $576,500 to advocate for the Obama White House Iran deal which dropped billion dollar US sanctions against the Islamic Republic in return for the latter’s delaying its nuclear war program by five to ten years. Now, that same faithful water carrier for the pro-Iran lobby in the Democratic party is once again carrying out its assignment.

“President Trump plans to decertify Iran’s compliance with the Iran deal,” reads an urgent message on the J Street website, noting: “It’s a reckless decision, particularly given recent statements by his senior military advisors that:

Advertisement

1) Iran is adhering to the deal and

2) Remaining in the deal is in the national security interest of the United States.”

Naturally, the fact that allowing Iran to continue to reap its benefits from a fully compliant US market would enhance its ability to restart its nuclear plan eventually, as well as empower its violent ambitions against the Sunni Arab states in the Middle State, and one Jewish State, same region.

“Trump’s decertification will not pull the United States out of the Iran deal,” J Street explains, saying that “instead, it kicks the question over to Congress. Congress will have 60 days to decide whether to reimpose nuclear sanctions on Iran.”

“As Iran is continuing to meet its obligations under the agreement,” J Street argues, “reimposing nuclear sanctions would put the United States in violation of the deal. This action could strain ties with our European allies, lead to an unconstrained Iranian nuclear program or, ultimately, a war with Iran.”

“Our job now is to convince Congress to save the Iran deal,” J Street sounds the battle alarm. “This means we must work tirelessly to urge members not to vote in favor of reimposing nuclear sanctions in the 60 days after Trump decertifies the deal. This is a winnable fight – and a fight we must win.”

In 2015, J Street ran a full-page ad in the NY Times calling on Congress to refrain from “sabotaging” the Iranian nuclear agreement. The group sent out a press release announcing the ad was “the latest phase of [our] multimillion dollar campaign to ensure that the US Congress does not sabotage the nuclear deal,” pointing to a series of TV ads and a new website dedicated to passing the nuclear deal.

This is a case of Diaspora Jews receiving millions of dollars from anti-Israel sources to contribute to the future demise of the Jewish State. For the record, the US killing the Iran deal may have only a marginal effect at this point in the game, since Iran is enjoying multiple economic benefits from trading partners outside the US. But for a group claiming to be pro-Israel to do the devil’s bidding regardless of the context is despicable, if not outright treasonous.