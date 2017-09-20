Photo Credit: Screenshot

Conan O’brien is back in America and on Wednesday morning (because all the Jews will be in synagogue for the first night of Rosh Hashanah) he released on Facebook a video depicting his visit to the Holy Land, including many holy sites and selfies with many holy Israelis – and, most impressively, an animated tale of the history of the Land of Israel, starring Romans, Crusaders, Arabs, the late Yitzhak Rabin, the also late Yasser Arafat and everything in between.

Advertisement

Having become a sort of an expert on the Middle East following his one week visit (many of them spend even less), O’brien has one advice regarding peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors: stick to caffeine-free coffee.