Photo Credit: Flash 90

For the first time, a source within the Lebanese Army has been exposed as a mole for the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon.

The individual was identified by Israel to UNIFIL (the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) as a senior officer in the Lebanese army. Israel has demanded his immediate removal.

Advertisement

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon discussed the issue at a meeting Thursday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and other ambassadors to the UN who support Lebanon, including France.

“Hezbollah is planning for the next military campaign against Israel and is using officers in the Lebanese army as terror operatives who help it against the IDF along the border,” Danon said. “UNIFIL must immediately act in accordance with its new mandate and stop the infiltration of Hezbollah into the Lebanese army. We expect UNIFIL to act against Hezbollah in light of this unambiguous information,” Danon added.

According to a report by Ynet, Major Yahya Husseini presides over a command position near Lebanon’s border with Israel, and uses his position to advance Hezbollah interests in that area.

Israel told UNIFIL that Husseini receives instructions from Hezbollah, and provides the terror group with information as well.

Last week Israel and the United States declared a victory with the passage of the UN Security Council resolution to expand the UNIFIL mandate and to increase its ground troops. The resolution requires UNIFIL to report all violations by Hezbollah of the cease-fire agreement with Israel in 2006 (Resolution 1701) ant any attempt by the terror group to deny access to its troops in southern Lebanon.

The infiltration by the terrorist group of the Lebanese army is obviously a violation that requires reporting to the UNSC by UNIFIL.