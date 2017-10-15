Photo Credit: D. Myles Cullen / White House

The Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, has accepted an invitation to be the guest of honor and keynote speaker in November at a special celebration hosted by Israel’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

The gathering will celebrate seventy years since the November 29, 1947 United Nations vote to establish a Jewish State in the Land of Israel. The celebration of that vote will take place in the structure which served as the UN headquarters from 1946 to 1950, and which today houses New York’s Queens Museum.

Dignitaries from around the world, senior UN officials, ambassadors and leaders from the pro-Israel community will join Israel’s Mission to the UN at the event. During the celebration the hall will be redesigned to appear in its original state from 1947.

“We are honored that Vice President Pence will join us when we celebrate seventy years since this momentous occasion,” said Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon.

“From the moment President Harry Truman became the first world leader to recognize the new Jewish State, Israel has had no better friend than the United States of America, and the United States has had no more steadfast ally than the State of Israel.”