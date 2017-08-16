Photo Credit: Mark Neiman / GPO

President Reuven Rivlin sent a letter Wednesday evening to Executive Vice Chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Malcolm Hoenlein, asking him to convey his support and solidarity for the American Jewish community.

“At this difficult time I want to express my support and solidarity, and that of all the Israeli people, with you and your communities, and ask that you kindly convey this message on my behalf to the Jewish communities across the U.S.,” President Rivlin wrote.

“The very idea that in our time we would see a Nazi flag – perhaps the most vicious symbol of anti-Semitism – paraded in the streets of the world’s greatest democracy, and Israel’s most cherished and greatest ally is almost beyond belief.

“We have seen manifestations of anti-Semitism again and again arise across the world; in Europe and the Middle East.

“In the face of such evil, we stand now as we did then. With faith. With faith in humanity, with faith in democracy, and with faith in justice.

“I know that the great nation of the United States of America and its leaders will know how to face this difficult challenge, and prove to the world the robustness and strength of democracy and freedom.

“As we say, ‘Chazak, Chazak, ve’Nitchazek,” the president concluded. “Be strong, be strong, and we will be strong.”