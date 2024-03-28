Photo Credit: Netzach Yehuda Association

The soldiers of the Haredi battalion Netzach Yehuda who enlisted in August 2023 completed their training Wednesday morning. Normally, the IDF basic training course takes about three months, but these guys were thrown into the fighting in the Gaza Strip before their graduation.

The Haredi fighters’ war began on the day of Simchat Torah, October 7, and since then they have been sent on missions in the south and north as the Iron Swords War was raging on.

After all the delays, these fighters were supposed to conduct their beret hike about two weeks ago, but they were sent to carry out an offensive operation in the Khan Younis area, where they ended up celebrating Purim.

On Tuesday night, the fighters left the Gaza Strip and finally embarked on their grueling beret hike that began in the Gaza Envelope. And Wednesday morning, the soldiers of the August 2023 cohort received the spotted beret of the Kfir Brigade that fought in the Gaza Strip for the first time since it was founded.

The Netzach Yehuda Association said in a statement that the Haredi youths who enlist in the army bring with them a fighting spirit and a strong desire to be full partners in the defense of the country.

“They understand the magnitude of the hour and fought bravely inside the Gaza Strip. It was not for naught that the army chiefs picked them to fight even before they completed their training.”