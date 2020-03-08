Photo Credit: Jewish Historical Society of the Upper Midwest via Flickr

The Jewish Historical Society of the Upper Midwest archive offers several Purim-related images, with the note:

“Purim is a holiday celebrating the rescue of the Jews from extermination at the hands of Hayman (sic), the chief minister to the King of Persia. It is a day of put-ons, jokes, and theatricality, and children perform plays about how Esther and Mordechi (sic) outwit Hayman.

Finally, this is not Purim-related, but looks cheerful enough:

From the Steinfeldt Photography Collection of the Jewish Historical Society of the Upper Midwest.