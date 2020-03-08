Photo Credit: Jewish Historical Society of the Upper Midwest via Flickr
Children in Purim (holiday) play at Temple Emanuel, Duluth, 1930

The Jewish Historical Society of the Upper Midwest archive offers several Purim-related images, with the note:

“Purim is a holiday celebrating the rescue of the Jews from extermination at the hands of Hayman (sic), the chief minister to the King of Persia. It is a day of put-ons, jokes, and theatricality, and children perform plays about how Esther and Mordechi (sic) outwit Hayman.

Purim Party put on by Beher Cholem Women’s Aid Society / Jewish Historical Society of the Upper Midwest via Flickr
Children in a Purim play at Temple Emmanuel in Duluth, circa 1940. / Jewish Historical Society of the Upper Midwest via Flickr
Advertisement

Finally, this is not Purim-related, but looks cheerful enough:

The Berman Family New Year’s greeting card / Jewish Historical Society of the Upper Midwest via Flickr

From the Steinfeldt Photography Collection of the Jewish Historical Society of the Upper Midwest.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...