Sheik Dr. Mustafa Abu Sawi, a senior member of the Waqf Council, on Friday condemned during his sermon at the Al Aqsa mosque the attacks by Arab youths against Jews which had been posted to TikTok.

“Just yesterday, several young people poured hot coffee in the face of a respected Haredi man—these are the religious ones,” Sheik Abu Sawi said. “This behavior is not Islamic in any sense. Some guy makes a joke, comes, and pours hot coffee on the face – where did he find the justification for this act? Is that a joke? He is not allowed!”

“We must go only in the light of the morality of Islam,” the sheik concluded.