Photo Credit: Jamal Awad / Flash 90
Israeli security forces guard at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, during the holy month of Ramadan April 5, 2023.

The Israeli government has finally made clear its policy on entry of Palestinian Authority Muslims during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

With strict security protocols in place, Israel will allow Palestinian Authority Muslims to enter Jerusalem for the purpose of pilgrimage to observe Ramadan in prayer at the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Advertisement


IDF Major General Ghassan Alian, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced Tuesday that Palestinian Authority men age 55 and older, women age 50 and older, and children under age 10 will be allowed the enter Israel in order to pray at the sacred site.

Those who enter will require approval from Israel’s security establishment and a permit to do so.

Ramadan begins with the sighting of the new moon; as a result,

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleListen: Moshe Feiglin Takes Down the BBC
Next articleWoke Antisemitism at Work
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR