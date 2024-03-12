Photo Credit: Jamal Awad / Flash 90

The Israeli government has finally made clear its policy on entry of Palestinian Authority Muslims during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.



With strict security protocols in place, Israel will allow Palestinian Authority Muslims to enter Jerusalem for the purpose of pilgrimage to observe Ramadan in prayer at the Al Aqsa Mosque.

IDF Major General Ghassan Alian, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced Tuesday that Palestinian Authority men age 55 and older, women age 50 and older, and children under age 10 will be allowed the enter Israel in order to pray at the sacred site.

Those who enter will require approval from Israel’s security establishment and a permit to do so.

Ramadan begins with the sighting of the new moon; as a result,