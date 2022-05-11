Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed Wednesday morning in clashes between the IDF and terrorists in Jenin. The IDF said that the journalist may have been killed by Arab gunmen. IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Ran Kochav said that Israel had offered the PA a joint investigation – but they refused.

“Dozens of gunmen fired at IDF forces and exchanged fire. I don’t think killed her,” Kochav told Reshet Bet Radio.

The IDF spokesman noted a PA Arab claim and a video shot by the terrorists showing them firing and then boasting about hitting a soldier wearing a bulletproof vest. “However,” Kochav clarified, “No soldier has been injured,” suggesting the “soldier” wearing a vest was the reporter.

This video shows Arab gunman shooting and boasting: We killed one

During intense fighting in Jenin, in which Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed, you see in this video a Palestinian terrorist saying “We hit a soldier, he is lying on the ground”. But no IDF soldier was injured, so entirely plausible the Palestinian groups shot her pic.twitter.com/piLZtSNum6 — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) May 11, 2022

“The Red Crescent immediately evacuated the body so we couldn’t check the ballistics that hit her,” Kochav added. “She was probably hit by Palestinian gunfire, but I say this with caution because we have not finished checking this thing out. The fact that they are hiding it means they have a good reason.”

Al Jazeera had no problem running the decisive headline: “Shireen Abu Akleh: Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in West Bank,” with the sub-headline: “Israeli forces shot Shireen Abu Akleh in the head while she was on assignment in Jenin in the occupied West Bank.”

The article read: “Israeli forces have shot dead Al Jazeera’s journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry. She was hit by a live bullet on Wednesday while covering Israeli raids in the city of Jenin and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to the ministry and Al Jazeera journalists.”

Meretz MK Mossi Raz blamed “the occupation.”

The PA health ministry said another reporter, Ali Samoudi, was shot by a live bullet in the back and is in stable condition.