Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has submitted a formal complaint to the United Nations over the United Arab Emirates’ import of goods from Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, according to a report published by Emirates Leaks.

The complaint, submitted to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, demands action against the Emirates.

This is another attempt by the Palestinian Authority to target Arab nations who make peace with Israel, even by weaponizing the international body supposedly organized to maintain global peace — the United Nations — by attempting to impose on the UAE the demands of the antisemitic Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) economic war against Israel.

The Palestinian Authority complaint claims the trade agreements between Israel and the UAE violate of the UNHR blacklist prohibiting member states from conducting business with companies in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

The complaint also demands the United Nations “follow up and be held accountable for this illegal trade of the UAE and Israeli settlements,” according to the report.

