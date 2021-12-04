Photo Credit: Wikimedia / JPhillips23

The student union at a branch of the University of Toronto said it will modify a ban on kosher food that is part of a resolution endorsing the BDS movement against Israel.

The school’s Scarborough Campus Students’ Union (SCSU) passed a resolution at its annual general meeting on Nov. 24 that forbids the school from “engaging with organizations, services or participating in events that further normalize Israeli apartheid.” It also targeted kosher-food options at the university, noting that “efforts should be made to source kosher food from organizations that do not normalize Israeli apartheid.”

The resolution was widely condemned by Canadian Jewish organizations and university officials.

SCSU issued an apology on Monday. It said that it will amend the policy to include exceptions allowing students and student groups to access kosher food on campus, reported The Star.

“We recognize the impact of the language regarding access to religious dietary necessities was not communicated correctly in line with our intentions and the feedback of students,” SCSU said in a statement. “We apologize for the distress that our miscommunication has caused the Jewish community on campus, and we understand their concerns.”

The student union added that the amendment to the resolution will be presented in December.

SCSU represents approximately 14,000 students at the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus, according to The Star. It is one of 18 student groups in Canada to promote the BDS movement.