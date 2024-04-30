Photo Credit: Resistance News Network

Israel has allegedly assassinated an operative of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, according to the Iran International opposition news outlet.

The IRGC officer was allegedly involved in plotting attacks on Jews in Germany, according to the report published Monday (April 29).

The Iran International correspondent quoted by Israel’s Channel 12 News, Furia Zara’ati reported that the assassination was carried out last December with “several bullets.”

No further details about the attack or its location were made available.

Neither the Israeli nor the Iranian government has issued a statement about the incident, in accordance with the long-standing policy of ambiguity over covert activities in both countries.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement on December 14, 2023, saying the Mossad and the Shin Bet hailed Denmark’s intelligence agencies for their “intensive and comprehensive intelligence investigation” that led to the arrest in Denmark of “seven terrorist operatives acting on behalf of the terrorist organization Hamas, and foiled an attack aimed at killing innocent citizens on European soil.”

The PMO quoted the two intelligence agencies noting that recent years, “and even more so after the murderous attack on October 7, Hamas strives to expand its operational capabilities around the world and in Europe in particular in order to realize its ambitions to hit Israeli, Jewish and Western targets at any cost.

“Hamas works indiscriminately and in every way to expand its deadly activities to Europe, thus posing a threat to the internal security of these countries. The Mossad and the Shin Bet will continue to operate in a combination of forces and capabilities with their partners in Israel and around the world in order to repel the intentions of Hamas and eliminate its capabilities,” the two intelligence agencies added in the statement.

Israel has carried out several assassinations of Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists in recent years. Iran has repeatedly pledged to wipe Israel off the map.