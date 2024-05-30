Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Jack Eugene Carpenter III, 41, of Tipton, Michigan, who was indicted on March 10 for making threats against Jewish government officials in Michigan on Twitter, has been found not competent to stand trial, The Daily Telegram reported Thursday.

Jack Carpenter III was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of making threats through interstate communications, after twitting on February 17, 2023, “I’m heading back to Michigan now threatening to carry out the punishment of death to anyone that is Jewish (sic.) in the Michigan govt if they don’t leave, or confess, and now that kind of problem. Because I can Legally do that, right?”

US Attorney Dawn Ison said at the time, “Hate and bias-related crimes poison our communities and make people afraid simply because of who they are or what they believe. We will not tolerate such actions, and we will prosecute those who engage in them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Around the same time, Carpenter made other posts that tagged various organizations and agencies, including the Michigan State Police, Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, the official presidential account, the FBI, the CIA, the Anti-Defamation League, and an account for Freemasons, and Carpenter’s mother, whom he accused of working against him. These posts stated that Carpenter would be returning to Michigan with an expired license plate on his vehicle.

When Carpenter was apprehended, law enforcement agents discovered a cache of weapons and ammunition in his vehicle, including seven firearms, one of which was a military-style rifle, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

According to the court, part of Carpenter’s mental illness involves a belief that the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, the nation of Israel, and the US government have targeted him for exposing the alleged illegal use of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Furthermore, Carpenter claimed to have established a new sovereign nation called “New Israel” or “The Kingdom of Heaven” within a 9-mile radius of an address just west of Wamplers Lake, 70 miles east of Detroit. As noted in the criminal complaint filed by the investigating FBI special agent, this self-proclaimed territory would have encompassed the areas of Clinton, Manchester, Brooklyn, and parts of Tecumseh and Napoleon, all in Michigan.

US District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith of the Eastern District of Michigan ordered Carpenter to undergo a forensic psychological examination and held a competency hearing on December 11, where both Carpenter and the psychologist who evaluated him testified. In an order filed on May 10th, Goldsmith determined that Carpenter “is not fit to stand trial and should be committed to the custody of the Attorney General of the United States for further evaluation and treatment.”

Subsequently, on May 14, Goldsmith ordered that Carpenter be hospitalized at a federal facility for up to four months. The purpose of this hospitalization is “to determine whether there is a substantial probability that in the foreseeable future, he will attain the capacity to permit the proceedings to go forward.”