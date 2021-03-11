Photo Credit: Screenshot from YouTube
Health Ministry Warns Fake News Is Lethal

Israel’s Health Ministry has issued two similar, short videos warning that the fake news regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the vaccines are lethal.

Both videos feature a zoom-out shot that starts with a single gravestone declaring, “There Is No Pandemic, It’s a Swindle,” and as the zoom is pulling further back the frame reveal numerous other stones, each bearing a popular slogan against the healthcare policy, either saying the Corona is a fake, or doubting the efficacy of the vaccines. The second video reveals, in addition to the fake news slogans, pictures of the pandemic’s victims.

The message is that under each stone lies a victim of these numerous bits of fake news.

