Israel’s Health Ministry has issued two similar, short videos warning that the fake news regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the vaccines are lethal.
Both videos feature a zoom-out shot that starts with a single gravestone declaring, “There Is No Pandemic, It’s a Swindle,” and as the zoom is pulling further back the frame reveal numerous other stones, each bearing a popular slogan against the healthcare policy, either saying the Corona is a fake, or doubting the efficacy of the vaccines. The second video reveals, in addition to the fake news slogans, pictures of the pandemic’s victims.
The message is that under each stone lies a victim of these numerous bits of fake news.