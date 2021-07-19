Photo Credit: MPAC National

Rav Yudan Ben-Simon is quoted by the Midrash (Bereshit Rabba 79:7) as saying that there are three places in the Land of Israel the gentiles cannot claim that we stole from them: the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron which was purchased by Abraham, Joseph’s Tomb which was bought by Jacob; and the Temple Mount, purchased by David. Since our scriptures go into such length to describe those transactions, Rav Yudan cannot imagine that any gentile would dare deny our ownership there.

Rav Yudan lived around the fifth century CE, so he never met a Muslim. Islam came into being some two hundred years after his time. Had the good rabbi lived when the Arab hordes were coming out of the peninsula with their new teachings, he would have seen with his own eyes a nation and a religion that made lying their foundation. A noteworthy issue is the Eid al-Adha which will be celebrated on Tuesday this week.

Advertisement



Eid al-Adha, Arabic for Festival of the Sacrifice, honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to God’s command. Before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, however, Allah provided him a lamb to sacrifice instead.

So this illiterate security guard from Medina, who learned Jewish Midrashim from merchants in those long caravans in the desert, put together a new religion that subverted shamelessly the most precious aspects of the Jewish faith. This is the reason that Maimonides permitted religious debates with Christians, who accepted the fundamental veracity of Jewish scripture and only argued over its interpretation; but forbade religious debates with Muslims whose scriptures are lies and inventions, and should a Jew debate them, he could cause only trouble for the Jewish community (Response to the students of Rabbi Ephraim HaDayan from Tzor).

Enter Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Sunday with this tweet, which could have been posted by any Arab horseman pushing north into Mesopotamia and the Levant:

Why is Israel attacking Al Aqsa on Eid Al Adha (the holiest day for Muslims)? Why attack people who are literally kneeling down in prayer? Answer: To continue dehumanizing Palestinians even in prayer. It’s not enough to bomb them while they sleep or demolish their homes. https://t.co/dzp8wMJBX8 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 18, 2021

How many falsehoods can you detect in this one tweet? Let’s see:

Eid Al Adha is not the holiest day for Muslims, it’s the fourth, following the Month of Ramadan, Qadr Night, Eid al-Fitr, and then Eid Al Adha. Eid Al Adha was not celebrated on Sunday, when the clashes took place, but will be celebrated this Tuesday The Muslim youths were not there to pray.

The terrorist group PFLP called on them the day before to riot on the Temple Mount.

Ari Ingel tweeted a link to the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds article: Popular Front calls for a rally for Jerusalem on Sunday.”

The story Al-Quds went:

“The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine on Saturday called on the masses of the West Bank and the interior to go towards the city of Jerusalem and gather there, especially in its old city and the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, to confront the settlers’ incursions scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday.”

So they piled up stones inside their mosque and threw them at the cops who arrived ahead of the Jewish visitors to make sure the day didn’t develop into a pogrom. The reason Jews were planning to ascend to our holiest site on God’s green Earth was that it was the day of Tisha B’Av which marks the loss of the two temples we built there in 960 BCE, and then in 516 BCE – more than a millennium before Rashida Tlaib’s pagan ancestors ever made it out of the Arab peninsula. We could go on with even more lies she said against Israel defending itself from terrorists.

The US designated terrorist org, Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, called for protests & riots to take place today on the Temple Mount. The call went out for Palestinians in the West Bank and Israel to join them in Jerusalem. https://t.co/4IgcRgBgjP — Ari Ingel (@OGAride) July 18, 2021

And here is one of the Non-Muslim visitors to the Temple Mount “storming it” during agreed upon daily visiting hours: https://t.co/Z4OmoiuBzR — Ari Ingel (@OGAride) July 18, 2021

Here are some Jews who stormed the Temple Mount to pray as they are harassed by Muslims. Does she condemn the behavior of her coreligionists?

Israeli police managed to keep the violent Islamic rioters under control, as they attempted to attack Jews and create provocations as they had planned. And to a much better extent than in the past, the police even managed to reduce, though not end, the amount of Islamist harassment of the Jewish worshippers as the Jews prayed.

Finally, Arsen Ostrovsky spoke for all of us in his tweet to the despicable congresswoman from Michigan: “Your lying, incitement and racial hatred against Jews is just relentless! For the record, today is also Tisha B’Av, the saddest and one of most important days of the Jewish calendar, that marks the destruction of our Temple. You really have no shame, do you?