Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/FLASH90

In the end, there’s only one formula for establishing a resilient, effective, right-wing coalition government without having to go to new elections: have someone else from Likud put it together. With all due respect to Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu, there’s just too much bad blood between himself and a hefty 20% of Israel’s right-wing parties to give Israeli voters what they want and deserve, which is definitely not the current left-leaning government that’s incapable of a strongarm anti-terrorism policy while showing its dedication to destroying Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, impoverishing Haredi parents of toddlers, disemboweling the Chief Rabbinate, and watching aimlessly as apartment prices soar.

Over the past week, when Israeli media outlets weren’t discussing the bloodshed in the streets, they were harassing Likud spokespersons, asking them maybe the Haredi politicians, such as MK Moshe Gafni and former-MK Aryeh Deri are right when they suggest a reconciliation on the right, that would inevitably require that anyone but Bibi establish a better government.

Advertisement



To remind you, Netanyahu tried and failed to do it over four straight elections. But the only talking point you heard from those Likud spokespeople was that Likud voters gave more power than anyone else to the Likud with its chairman, which means they want only Bibi at the helm.

Then, on Thursday, it looked like something may have changed: Channel 14, formerly Channel 20, Israel’s equivalent of Fox News, came out with an election poll that broke the stalemate (New Israeli Election Poll Shows Shocking Results): the poll that was conducted by Direct Polls for Channel 14 after MK Idit Silman had left the coalition, showed the right-wing bloc winning 62 seats without the Yamina party. “Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his party join the list of parties who fail to cross the vote threshold” along with Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope.

The Direct Polls survey was conducted on Wednesday with a representative sample of 1,051 adults age 18 and over. But here’s the catch: the poll’s statistical sampling error is +-3.9% with a probability of 95%. There’s a lot of room there, in the 3.9% sampling error. There’s enough room for both Bennett (2.9%) and Sa’ar (2.5%) to get to the 3.25% threshold and collect 4 seats each, depriving the other side of those shiny 61st and 62nd coalition votes.

The Channel 14 results are shocking only in a world without statistical uncertainties, it turns out. And then, on Friday morning, Israel’s stalemate reality reared its ugly and oh, so familiar Head:

Ma’ariv’s Panels Politics Poll showed the Likud-Religious Zionism-Haredi bloc climbing to 60 MKs, while the Lapid-Bennett coalition is down to 54 MKs, and the Joint Arab List gets 6 MKs.

Mind you, this is not a small achievement for the right-wing bloc: following the resignation of MK Silman, the coalition led by Naftali Bennett has 60 MKs, the Likud-Religious Zionism-Haredi bloc has 54 MKs, and the Joint Arab List has 6 MKs. The poll shows the right-wing bloc flipping these numbers, which has to be a good sign – just not enough.

Except that this poll is even less reliable than the first one: it questioned 506 members of the Panel4All respondents’ panel, online. Oh, and the sampling error is +-4.3%. So, again, this means everything in this poll could be off by a lot. Including the fact that it predicts Bennett getting over the threshold and Sa’ar reaching very close. It also awards Likud 37 seats, and Smotrich walks away with 9 – at the expense of the Haredi parties.

Finally, Israel Hayom’s Magar Mochot poll closely resembles the Ma’ariv results: Likud gets 35 seats, Yesh Atid – 19 seats, Shas – 9 seats, Labor – 8 seats, Blue & White – 8 seats, Religious Zionism – 8 seats, United Torah Judaism – 8 seats, Yisrael Beitenu – 6 seats, the Joint Arab List – 6 seats, Yamina – 5 seats, Meretz – 4 seats, Ra’am – 4 seats, New Hope doesn’t cross the 3.25% threshold.

This poll also included 502 respondents, with 95% probability and a +-4.4% sampling error.

Now, I have some shocking news for you: the right-wing bloc could have a new, solid, resilient, 70+ member strong coalition government if Benjamin Netanyahu were to allow another Likud leader to be the next prime minister. And you didn’t need to read this entire article to draw this conclusion, I gave it to you at the start.

I highly recommend Sample size and uncertainty when predicting with polls: the shortcomings of confidence intervals, which suggests better, more precise methods of predicting election results.