Photo Credit: Yaakov Naumi/Flash90

Representatives of the Governments of Ukraine and Israel held a regular meeting on the issue of mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel reported on Monday.

An online meeting was held on Monday by the professional staff of the relevant ministries and departments of Ukraine and Israel involved in the implementation of “COVID Certificates” for traveling between the two countries. The meeting was facilitated by the Embassy of Ukraine in Tel Aviv.

Advertisement



The two parties exchanged information on the status of the measure, in particular the technical aspects of the certificates which must be in line with the health regulations in both countries as well as the norms of the World Health Organization.

During the meetings with the Israeli side, Ambassador of Ukraine Yevgen Korniychuk stressed the importance of signing an intergovernmental agreement on mutual recognition of vaccination passports for COVID-19 as soon as possible. He noted that this would help to organize a safe visit to Ukraine by Israeli pilgrims during the Jewish New Year.

“The draft agreement was submitted by the Israeli side for approval in May and is in fact fully processed,” the ambassador said.

The Embassy of Ukraine maintains close contacts with representatives of religious communities to discuss and agree on issues related to this year’s pilgrimage to the tomb of Reb Nachman of Breslov in Uman.

The Rosh Hashana Kibbutz-ingathering is a large prayer assemblage of Breslover Hasidim held on the Rosh Hashanah when thousands of Chassidim come to the city of Uman, Ukraine (at least 40,000 Jewish men each year). In recent years the pilgrimage to Uman has been attracting Jews from every facet of religious observance and affiliation, including Sephardic Jews.