Photo Credit: Aviv Haddad, Israel Fire & Rescue Northern Division

Hezbollah missile and explosive drone attacks ongoing throughout the day on Sunday have ignited multiple wildfires across northern Israel, as happened last week during similar attacks.

Between 12 noon and 5 pm, there were 16 separate incidents of Red Alert alarm sirens activated in multiple communities, warning residents to take cover from suspected incoming rocket, missile and explosive suicide drones launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon.

Advertisement





Of those, six alerts were triggered in a 20-minutes period between 4:18 pm and 4:41 pm.

Multiple Red Alert alarm sirens were activated on Mount Hermon, the northern Golan Heights, Majdal Shams, Jish, Ein Kaniya, Nimrod, Gush Halav, Ramot Naftali, Dalton, Dishon, Avivim, Malkia, Kibbutzim Dan, Dafna and Gosher, and elsewhere in the Upper Galilee.

Fires broke out in the Golan Heights and across the Galilee, in some cases in agricultural areas. No injuries were reported, but the attacks continue to inflict heavy damage to property and to Israel’s economy.

In some cases, firefighters were unable to deploy to fight the flames due to the risk of imminent attack by Hezbollah from Lebanon.

In addition, high winds in the area have strengthened the fires.

In the early afternoon hours, two explosive suicide drones launched from Lebanon both struck areas in the northern Golan Heights. Each started a fire at around 12:15 pm. The Israel Defense Forces said it has opened an investigation into the incident.

About 10 minutes prior, the terrorists launched a barrage of around 10 rockets at the northern Golan Heights as well, with many of the projectiles landing in open areas and starting other fires.

“The projectiles landed in open areas in the area of Zaura, igniting fires in the area,” the IDF said. “No injuries were reported.”

The IDF struck the sources of the launches.

One week ago, similar wildfires destroyed the avocado farms in and around Kibbutz Giladi and threatened homes in other communities as well, including the city of Kiryat Shmona and the Birya Forest. A shopping mall is the city was also damaged by Hezbollah rocket fire.