Against the backdrop of a rise in the coronavirus infection rate in Israel, the Ministry of Education announced on Monday that the October-November trips of Israeli high school delegations to Poland will be postponed, and likely cancelled. 17,582 11th and 12th graders in 145 delegations have enrolled in these trips.

An assessment of the situation by the Ministry of Education in consultation with the Ministry of Health showed that due to the existing and expected restrictions on flights, hotels and bus travel, it is not possible to plan a reliable and structured departure in time for the fall. Therefore, the ministry elected to announce the postponement/cancellation early to avoid financial repercussions.

In light of this decision, the ministry is exploring alternatives for school trips that may be of interest to the students who are staying home. They are exploring the possibility of including the schools in the next round of trips expected to take place in early 2021. They will also provide an alternative trip around Israel, dubbed “Holocaust and Resurrection.” The trip was formulated by the education ministry several years ago for schools that chose not to fly to Poland for various reasons.