Photo Credit: Israel Police
The M-16 rifle that was seized from the terrorist in Balata, March 15, 2022.

Dozens of PA Arabs clashed Tuesday night with IDF forces at Joseph’s Tomb outside Shechem in Samaria. As Jewish civilians began to enter the compound, accompanied by IDF forces, the Arab mob began throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers, who responded using riot dispersing means.

According to military sources, earlier on Tuesday, the PA asked to postpone the entry of Jewish worshipers to the tomb complex amid threats to avenge the killing of a terrorist who fired at Israeli security forces in the Balata refugee camp early Tuesday morning. The request was denied.

Advertisement

According to the Oslo II Agreement of 1995, the Joseph’s tomb complex is encapsulated under Israeli security control within Area A which is under full PA control, after the PA recognized the Jewish character of the tomb and its importance to Jews.

During the early morning hours Tuesday, Border Police undercover operatives raided the Balata refugee camp in Shechem, arrested a wanted terrorist, and seized a rifle. According to PA reports, two residents of the refugee camp were killed by security forces fire.

The undercover operatives carried out the Shin Bet order to arrest the man who is suspected of terrorist activity. The force arrived at the wanted man’s home and arrested him, seizing an M-16 rifle that was in his possession. As the force was leaving the refugee camp, violent protests erupted that included throwing explosives and stones, as well as dumping various objects from rooftops at the officers. In response, the force employed riot dispersing means, including firing a Ruger 10/22 BB gun.

PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh told the official Voice of Palestine radio: “Our people will not accept the continuing occupation measures against them, and they have all options to act in any way and anywhere to preserve their rights and confront the occupation.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleTerrorists Infiltrate Yitzhar and Throw Firebombs; No Casualties
Next articleIsraeli Man Crosses Border into Lebanon, Arrested Upon Return
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...