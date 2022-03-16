Photo Credit: Israel Police

Dozens of PA Arabs clashed Tuesday night with IDF forces at Joseph’s Tomb outside Shechem in Samaria. As Jewish civilians began to enter the compound, accompanied by IDF forces, the Arab mob began throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers, who responded using riot dispersing means.

According to military sources, earlier on Tuesday, the PA asked to postpone the entry of Jewish worshipers to the tomb complex amid threats to avenge the killing of a terrorist who fired at Israeli security forces in the Balata refugee camp early Tuesday morning. The request was denied.

גורמים פלסטינים ביקשו מישראל לדחות את הכניסה הלילה של מתפללים יהודים לקבר יוסף בשכם, כדי למנוע חיכוך. זאת אחרי שאמש נהרג במחנה בלאטה בעיר חמוש פלסטיני שפתח באש אל כוח מסתערבים של מג”ב. במקביל: חשד לתג מחיר בכפר פרעתא – 3 צעירים ניקבו צמיגי כלי רכב פלסטיני@galberger #חדשותהערב pic.twitter.com/dvt2RbcWvP — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 15, 2022

According to the Oslo II Agreement of 1995, the Joseph’s tomb complex is encapsulated under Israeli security control within Area A which is under full PA control, after the PA recognized the Jewish character of the tomb and its importance to Jews.

תיעוד – מסתערבי מג”ב עוצרים מבוקשים תחת אש הבוקר במחנות הפליטים בלאטה וקלנדיה.

״הבוקר יצאו יחידות המסתערבים של מג”ב לבצע מעצר מבוקשים במס’ מוקדים ברחבי הארץ, ופעלו תוך סיכון חייהם תחת אש והפרות סדר אלימות. הלוחמים הגיבו בצורה מקצועית ונחושה, חתרו למגע ונטרלו את הסכנה״ – מפקד מג”ב pic.twitter.com/IHOfSJAiBq — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) March 15, 2022

During the early morning hours Tuesday, Border Police undercover operatives raided the Balata refugee camp in Shechem, arrested a wanted terrorist, and seized a rifle. According to PA reports, two residents of the refugee camp were killed by security forces fire.

The undercover operatives carried out the Shin Bet order to arrest the man who is suspected of terrorist activity. The force arrived at the wanted man’s home and arrested him, seizing an M-16 rifle that was in his possession. As the force was leaving the refugee camp, violent protests erupted that included throwing explosives and stones, as well as dumping various objects from rooftops at the officers. In response, the force employed riot dispersing means, including firing a Ruger 10/22 BB gun.

PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh told the official Voice of Palestine radio: “Our people will not accept the continuing occupation measures against them, and they have all options to act in any way and anywhere to preserve their rights and confront the occupation.”