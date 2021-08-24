Photo Credit: Screenshot

The Jewish community of Belgium is distraught following the death of two Jewish children, a 9-year-old girl and her 1.5-year-old brother, who were killed on Tuesday morning in a Chassidic neighborhood of Antwerp, Belgium, after being run over by a truck.

According to local residents, the truck came from Sint-Vincentiusstraat at an intersection where cars and pedestrians share the green light. The truck driver had turned left toward Lange Lemstraat and may not have seen the children, who were riding a scooter together. The scooter was not motorized.

A traffic expert appointed by the public prosecutor is on-site to map out the incident. The intersection in question will likely remain closed for investigation for some time, and the truck involved is still there.

The police are also on-site with their victim support service, to serve both relatives of the victims and potential eyewitnesses. The driver of the truck was in shock and is currently being taken care of in the nearby Sint-Vincentius hospital. He will be questioned as soon as his condition allows.

The police request that people avoid the area to allow the emergency services to do their work.