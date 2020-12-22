Photo Credit: YouTube

On Wednesday, December 9, four individuals took control of the intercom of the Belgian train connecting Antwerp and Mechelen and ordered the “cancer Jews to get off the train.”

In response, the Union of Belgium’s Jewish Students (UEJB) broadcast a counter-message on Thursday evening on several national train lines via interphones and megaphones:

“On Wednesday, December 9, four individuals took control of the intercom of a train linking Antwerp and Mechelen in order to order the, and I quote, “cancer Jews to get off the train. In response, we would like to wish the Jews, but also all other people present on this train who are discriminated against based on their culture, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or skin color, an excellent journey onboard the SNCB trains (the national railway company of Belgium).”