The peace treaty between Egypt and Israel was signed 16 months after Egyptian president Anwar Sadat’s visit to Israel in 1977. Egypt agreed to recognize Israel and end the state of war between the two countries. They wrote it down and signed it. In return, Egypt received the complete withdrawal by Israel of its armed forces and civilians from the Sinai Peninsula which Israel had captured in 1967.

The treaty also established the idea that Israel is expected to make deep concessions in exchange for its Arab neighbors giving up the idea of annihilating every Israeli man, woman and child.

President Reuven Rivlin met on Wednesday, one day ahead of the anniversary, with the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Israel, Khaled Azmi, to mark the 41st anniversary of the Israel-Egypt Peace treaty.

“Tomorrow, we mark 41 years since the signing of the historic peace treaty between our countries, an agreement that is a central component of regional stability as a whole,” said the president, adding that his door is always open for discussions with President al-Sisi.

President Rivlin noted that the coronavirus makes no distinctions for national borders, and that international cooperation is vital in fighting it. He stressed that Israel is open to any initiative for joint action between experts in the fields of health, economics and crisis management that benefits the future of the peoples of the region.

The president also spoke about the importance of continued cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy, with attention to the security of the gas pipeline in Sinai.

President Rivlin asked to send his warmest wishes to the Coptic community in Egypt ahead of the Easter holiday, which will be celebrated in a more limited way this year because of the virus.

The ambassador thanked the president for his remarks and said that the peace treaty was indeed a significant milestone that ensures the security of our region. The ambassador briefed the president on the spread of the coronavirus in his country and the ways it is being dealt with, stressing that international cooperation has a significant role to play in fighting the disease and limiting its spread.

