Photo Credit: Town of Ramapo Official Website.

A search by local law enforcement has begun for a male suspect responsible for knifing a 32-year-old Orthodox Jewish man on Thursday night in the driveway of his home in Ramapo, N.Y.

The victim’s wife heard his screams, according to reports, and ran out to find her husband covered in blood, CBS News reported.

According to the Ramapo Police Department, officers encountered a victim who had been “accosted in his driveway by an unknown suspect” at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“The victim was stabbed multiple times and removed from the scene to the hospital. Patrol officers located a possible suspect, and he was detained and brought to the Ramapo Police Department for questioning,” the department stated. “The individual was cooperative and released from custody pending further investigation.”

“The victim is currently in stable condition and expected to survive,” said the department, adding that it has increased patrols throughout the town.

It was assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, the Clarkstown Police Department, Hatzolah Ambulance Corps and Chaverim of Rockland, the department stated.