Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday reacted to the elimination of the second most important man in Shiite Islam, Hassan Nasrallah, by saying the “Resistance Front” – that’s the axis of evil to you and me – will deliver more “crushing” blows to the “decaying body” of the Zionist regime.

For a decaying body, that Zionist regime has been doing all right, taking out of commission thousands of rank-and-file Hezbollah terrorists, and eliminating the entire lineup of senior Hezbollah leaders, both military and religious, in less than two weeks.

The supreme leader himself was rushed to a secure location, according to Reuters, after Israel had taken out Nasrallah in his headquarters in south Beirut – and presumably issued his threat about the decaying Zionist regime from the safety of his new bunker.

The thing is, as the Prime Minister of International Zionism Benjamin Netanyahu said last Friday at the UN, the “long arm of Israel” can reach anywhere in Iran, bunkers included. Ask Hamas boss Ismail Haniyeh, who was eliminated in Tehran last July and is yet to be avenged severely, as Khamenei promised.

All this inability to face reality didn’t escape one of Israel’s greatest friends on the Continent, leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV), MP Geert Wilders.

Wilders, 61, has campaigned to stop the “Islamization of the Netherlands,” compared the Quran to Mein Kampf, and campaigned to ban it in the Netherlands, and advocates ending immigration from Muslim countries, and banning the construction of new mosques.

Wilders lived in Israel for two years in his youth and visited the country more than 40 times. He said about Israel: “I have visited many interesting countries in the Middle East – from Syria to Egypt, from Tunisia to Turkey, from Cyprus to Iran – but nowhere did I have the special feeling of solidarity that I always get when I land at Ben Gurion International Airport.”

And so, when Khamenei proclaimed on Saturday a five-day mourning for his favorite Shiite, Wilders tweeted, “You mourn, we celebrate.”

And when Khamenei declared, “The massacre of defenseless people in Lebanon, on the one hand, disclosed the savage nature of the mad Zionist dog, and on the other hand, laid bare the short-sightedness of the regime and the absurdity of its policies,” and “The regime’s ruling terror gang has not learned from its past year of criminal war in Gaza and has not managed to understand that the mass killing of civilians including women and children cannot affect the strong construction of the Resistance and destroy it,” Wilders tweeted: “Well, maybe you’d better look for a good bunker.”

Well, maybe you’d better look for a good bunker @khamenei_ir. https://t.co/0sAakqCKwt — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) September 28, 2024

“The Islamic world lost a great personality, the resistance front lost a prominent standard-bearer, and Hezbollah lost an unparalleled leader,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

All we can say is, it’s time for the Islamic world to lose one more “great personality.”

