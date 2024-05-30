Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Iran’s top human rights official, Kazem Gharib Abadi, on Wednesday attacked former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley for inscribing “Finish them!” on an artillery shell during her visit to Israel. Abadi denounced Haley’s actions as promoting violence and disregard for human life.

Kazem Gharib Abadi, who serves as the deputy head of Iran’s Supreme Court overseeing international affairs as well as the secretary of the country’s High Council for Human Rights, took to Twitter to condemn Nikki Haley, stating, “As Nikki Haley tours occupied Palestinian territories and inscribes messages on bombs belonging to the Zionist regime, that same regime has cut off internet access in Rafah, depriving people of the ability to communicate about the events they have endured in recent days, all while the United Nations fails to take action.”

Finish them! זה מה שכתבה היום חברתי, השגרירה לשעבר, ניקי היילי על פגז במהלך ביקור במוצב של תותחנים בגבול הצפון. הגיע הזמן לשינוי משוואה – תושבי צור וצידון יתפנו, תושבי הצפון יחזרו. צה”ל יכול לנצח! pic.twitter.com/qvLNCXPl7o — Danny Danon ?? דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 28, 2024

That last part is true. According to online reports (ironic?), the residents of Rafah have lost their communications over the past two days, including phone and internet service. If Yahya Sinwar, an avid watcher of Israeli television, is hiding in Rafah––which some in Israel doubt, his powers of opposition analysis may be waning as a result.