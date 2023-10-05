Photo Credit: Prime Minister's Office (PMO)

Israel holds the Islamic Republic of Iran “directly responsible” for the current wave of terrorist attacks plaguing Jewish residents and travelers in Judea and Samaria, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday.

The prime minister conveyed his “best wishes for a speedy recovery” to the five Israeli Border Police officers who were wounded — three seriously — overnight Wednesday into Thursday, in a counter terrorism operation in the Palestinian Authority city of Tulkarm.

“The IDF and the security forces will continue to take courageous and determined action in order to clear out the terrorist nests in Judea and Samaria,” Netanyahu said.

“We hold Iran directly responsible for the wave of terrorism in Judea and Samaria, in encouraging and financing murderous operations against the citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu said.

In addition to the clashes in Tulkarm, Israeli security forces were kept busy in the wee hours of Thursday dealing with terrorist attacks aimed at Israeli motorists in the Samaria and Binyamin regions, as well as those on pilgrimage to Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem.

“The Government of Israel will fight terrorism with determination and defend the citizens of Israel.”