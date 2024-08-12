Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90

It appears that Iran is hoping to open a new front against Israel on its eastern border with the Kingdom of Jordan.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned Monday in a statement on the X social media website that a “serious and dangerous situation is unfolding” as Iran works to establish a new eastern terror front against Israel’s major population centers.

According to Katz, Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) units are collaborating with Hamas operatives in Lebanon to smuggle weapons and funds into Jordan with the aim of destabilizing the regime.

Katz said the weapons are then smuggled from Jordan across the eastern border, “flooding Judea and Samaria, particularly ‘refugee camps’ with dangerous weapons and large sums of money, aiming to create a pro-Iranian Islamic terror front, as they have done in Gaza, Lebanon, and other areas, targeting Tel Aviv and Israel’s major population centers.

“The Iranian axis of evil today effectively controls refugee camps in Judea and Samaria through its proxies, leaving the Palestinian Authority powerless to act,” Katz warned.

“We must take terror hubs like the Jenin refugee camp and carry out a thorough operational campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure in the camp.

“This is a shared interest of Israel, many regional states, and the entire free world – to halt the spread of Iran’s axis of evil.”

At the same time, he added, “the construction of the eastern barrier along the border with Jordan must be expedited to prevent the smuggling of weapons from Jordan into Israel, which threatens both the Jordanian regime and the State of Israel.”

