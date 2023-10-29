Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90
Israeli soldiers seen at a staging area near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel, October 28, 2023.

Attacks on civilians and soldiers in northern Israel seem to be heating up from Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah. Such attacks have become a daily affair in the region, with Israel Defense Forces responding each time.

Israeli forces struck a Hezbollah terror squad Sunday afternoon during its attempt to to launch anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) at Israelis in the Upper Galilee area of Moshav Avivim.

On Sunday morning, the residents of Misgav Am — also in northern Israel — were told to enter their shelters and remain until further notice, due to a “security incident.” Roads in the area were closed to traffic, and no further details were released.

Rocket fire was aimed at northern Israel from Lebanon shortly before 5 pm, with Red Alert incoming rocket alarm sirens activating in the Upper Galilee towns of Hatzor HaGlilit, Ayelet HaShachar, Rosh Pina, Mishmar HaYordan, Machanayim, Tuba Zangariya and Kfar HaNassi, east of Tzfat.

About half an hour later, Red Alert sirens were activated in Kiryat Shmona, along the northern border with Lebanon and north of Rosh Pina. One home in the city sustained a direct hit, igniting a fire that raged through the structure.

Hezbollah continued to aim rockets at the area, with Red Alert sirens activating again in Kiryat Shmona, Kibbutz Gesher Haziv, Liman and in Nahariya around 6:15 pm.

On Saturday, the IDF attacked multiple Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon in response to missile and rocket attacks from the Iranian proxy. A similar attack on a Hezbollah position was carried out overnight Friday into Saturday in response to rocket fire on Friday as well.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

