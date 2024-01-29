Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg / Flash 90
Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at Tel Aviv, December 8, 2023.

At least 10 rockets were fired from Gaza toward central Israel at around 5 pm Monday, setting off Red Alert sirens in Tel Aviv and surrounding cities including Rishon Lezion, Holon, Bat Yam, Kfar Chabad, Modi’in, Ramle and Nes Ziona.

The barrage was fired from western Khan Younis, according to the “Resistance News Network,” a mouthpiece for Iranian proxy terror groups.

Nearly all were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system.

This attack was also coordinated with terrorists in Lebanon, however: the Red Alert incoming rocket siren was also triggered in the towns of Ma’ale Yosef and Metat, in northern Israel.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon announced it had targeted the Biranit military base, along the Israel-Lebanon border, with two “Falaq-1” missiles.

The Falaq-1 is a short-range (10 kilometer / 6 mile) missile carrying a 50 kilogram (110 pound) warhead, and can be highly destructive depending on the target.

Miraculously, the Magen David Adom ambulance service reported no injuries.

At least one vehicle was hit by shrapnel near the Golden Mall in Rishon Lezion; police also reported shrapnel fallout in Holon.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

