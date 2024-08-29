Photo Credit: SDKB

On Tuesday, Pomona College’s convocation ceremony was disrupted when approximately 25 protesters obstructed the entrances to Bridges Hall of Music, The Claremont Courier reported. The demonstrators, many of whom wore masks, head scarves, and keffiyehs, prevented attendees from accessing the 11 AM event. This action was orchestrated by Pomona Divest from Apartheid (PDA), a pro-Hamas student organization drawing members from across the Claremont, California Colleges.

Pomona is a private liberal arts college in Claremont, California, established in 1887 by a group of Congregationalists who wanted to recreate a “college of the New England type.” Pomona has the lowest acceptance rate of any American liberal arts college, and it is considered the most prestigious liberal arts college on the West Coast. As of June 2023, it has enjoyed a $2.8 billion endowment, making it one of the 10 wealthiest schools in the US on a per-student basis. The vast majority of students live on campus, and the student body is noted for its racial, geographic, and socioeconomic diversity.

Advertisement





Protests at Pomona College last April:

VIDEO: Just two hours after a 19-student sit-in began on Friday, Pomona admin called 30+ officers from 5 police depts, including a dozen+ in riot gear, to arrest them for trespassing and remove them the President’s office. Police also arrested one student outside the building. pic.twitter.com/1JhXHEIFe8 — Samson Zhang (@wwsalmon) April 7, 2024

The protesters formed a circular procession in front of the building, while a news helicopter circled above, capturing the scene. Shortly thereafter, campus security personnel approached the demonstrators, requesting that they clear the entrances, unmask themselves, and present their school identification. None of the protesters complied with these directives.

Pomona College emailed students on Monday, ahead of the ceremony, notifying them that the institution’s recently implemented face-covering ban would be in effect for Tuesday’s convocation ceremony. A notice displayed outside Bridges Hall outlined the security measures that would be enforced at the event:

Attendees must present a Pomona College ID card for entry

Face masks are prohibited inside the venue, except for medical necessities

Individuals wearing masks will be required to remove them briefly for identification purposes only”

The PDA posted a message on Instagram, declaring, “We reject all mask bans!”

Even with the “briefly” clause?

Pomona College issued a statement saying, “Pomona College held its graduation ceremony today, an event held each fall to open the academic year. Unfortunately, protesters blocked entrances and hindered public access to the venue. For the safety of all attendees, the ceremony continued with the stage party inside the venue only, and a live stream was made available to all students, faculty, and staff of the college.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: