Photo Credit: Courtesy

Over 18 people were wounded in Wednesday morning’s terrorist attacks. One boy, a yeshiva student, was killed. His friend (Elhanan Ben Livnat for your prayers) who was standing near him was moderately wounded.

The murdered boy was identified as Aryeh Shechopek, a 16-year-old yeshiva student who lives in Jerusalem’s Har Nof neighborhood and studied at Moshav Beit Meir. Shechopek has Canadian citizenship.

Advertisement



The boy was on his way to yeshiva when the bomb blew up in the bus stop.

The terrorists planted bombs at main bus stops in Jerusalem. On Wednesday morning, the first bomb exploded near the entrance to Jerusalem on Weitzman street. A second bomb blew up at the bus stop at the Ramot junction. And additional bomb was reportedly found and defused on Tuesday.

18-year-old Naomi Pilichowski, an American olah was lightly wounded in the attack. Naomi is the daughter of Uri Pilichowski, a Jewish Press columnist and educator who works at Nefesh B’Nefesh. Her mother, Aliza, is the mayor of Mitzpe Yericho. Naomi was on her way to her Sheirut Leumi (National Service) when the bomb blew up. She’s since been released from the hospital.

Rabbi Uri Pilichowski @RationalSettler is a dear friend and Zionist educator. His daughter was in today’s terror attack in Jerusalem – thank God she escaped with minor injuries. Uri spoke with Israeli journalists from the hospital: pic.twitter.com/X6mWg7iKzM — Yishai Fleisher يشاي ישי פליישר ? (@YishaiFleisher) November 23, 2022