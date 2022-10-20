Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Warning: the images in the tweets below are disturbing and graphic, please avoid them if you are sensitive.

Having said that, this is a story about a bad man who was put down, a prime minister with a limited understanding of security briefings, and a bunch of Israeli Twitter users who found the death of Udai Tamimi so entertaining, they added a music track to it – not just one, several. OK, now that you’ve been warned and decided to stick with the story, here goes:

Udai Tamimi, who was wanted for the October 8 murder of Sgt. Noa Lazar near Shu’afat in northern Jerusalem, showed up again, after hiding from Israeli security forces inside the Shu’afat refugee camp. This time, he appeared near the entrance to Ma’ale Adumim, gun blazing, and was put down promptly by a security guard (Shu’afat Terrorist Killed in Maale Adumim Terror Attack, Guard Wounded).

Now, remember I told you on Wednesday that Prime Minister Yair Lapid is not the brightest firecracker at the birthday party (Veering Further Left, Lapid Bans Jewish Prayer on Temple Mount)? Well, less than 12 hours later, Israel’s hapless leader tweeted in response to the killing of Udai Tamimi, I kid you not:

מברך את כוחות הביטחון: צה”ל, שב”כ, משטרה ומג”ב על חיסולו של המחבל עודאי תמימי בעת ניסיון לפיגוע נוסף לאחר הפיגוע במחסום שועפט בו נהרגה סמלת נועה לזר ז”ל. לא ננוח ולא נשקוט עד אשר נשים ידינו על כל מחבל שפוגע באזרחי ישראל וחיילי צה”ל. נפעל ביד קשה וללא היסוס נגד הטרור. — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) October 19, 2022

“I Congratulate the security forces: the IDF, the Shin Bet, the police, and the Border Guard for the killing of the terrorist Udai Tamimi during an attempt at another attack after the attack at the Shu’afat checkpoint in which the late Sergeant Noa Lazar was killed. We will not rest or rest until we put our hands on every terrorist who harms Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers. We will act harshly and without hesitation against terrorism.”

Except, of course, the terrorist in question was not killed by the IDF, the Shin Bet, the police, or the Border Guard. He was killed by the diligent employee of a security firm – which Lapid should have known had he paid attention to his briefing.

So, a short while later, after half the Internet had made fun of him, Lapid sent his wishes for a speedy recovery to the security guard.

Next, a bunch of Israeli Twitter users decided to enhance the comic aspect of the bizarre death dance of the late Udai Tamimi by adding music tracks to the CCTV video clip. Again, if you find adding comic music to a clip showing an expiring person, please don’t click.

Finally, just so we all get who is on the other side, here’s a solidarity event full of armed Jihadists in memory of the killer. It’s dedicated to Hadar Susskind, President and CEO of Americans for Peace Now, who just sent me another email this morning, saying: “For decades we have worked to bring together Israelis and Palestinians in the quest for a more peaceful future. We continue to believe in the prospect of that better future.”

What can I say, It’s hard to deal with religious extremists such as Hadar Susskind.

