An investigation by the Shin Bet, the IDF, and Israel Police last month revealed a terrorist infrastructure located around Bethlehem that planted a bomb on a bus in Beital Illit, in Gush Etzion, on March 9 and was planning to carry out additional attacks.

A handbag with a bomb was placed inside an Israeli bus on March 9, and passengers noticed weak explosions and smoke emanating from the bag. Sappers were called to the scene, and there were no casualties. The event was even more stressful because it coincided with a terrorist shooting on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv that wounded five Israelis.

חשד למטען בתוך תיק באוטובוס בביתר עילית. חבלנים פועלים במקום@carmeldangor | @ItayBlumental pic.twitter.com/Q5fRNxQNFy — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 9, 2023

The Shin Bet arrested six activists of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, who were members of a PFLP students’ cell. The six are residents of the Deheisha refugee camp and the villages of Batir and Beit Jala in the Bethlehem area. Their names are Wassam Oina, Ahmed Abu Naama, Mazen Abidallah, Muhammad Albarak, Rami Alahamer, and Nur Mahmoud.

A woman residing in Israel was also arrested on suspicion that, on the day of the attack, she drove the terrorist who later planted the bomb, into Israeli territory, in violation of the Law of Entry into Israel. After it became clear from her interrogation that she was not aware of his plan to attack, an indictment was filed against her for the offense of transporting an illegal infiltrator.

According to the Shin Bet, the investigation of the suspects revealed their involvement in carrying out the bomb attack on the bus in Beitar Illit, starting with the preparations they made for the attack and the division of tasks among them, including the recruitment of the terrorist to carry out the attack, and the operatives in the infrastructure, renting a safe apartment that was used as an explosives lab, the production of explosives, and the purchase of a getaway vehicle. Some of the network members carried out additional attacks in the name of the PFLP.

The six suspects will be charged with serious security offenses of attempting to cause death on purpose, manufacturing explosives, and membership in an illegal association, to name but three.

PA sources said Monday morning that Israel Prison Service guards entered two wings of the Ramon prison where PFLP prisoners are serving their sentences, and confiscated their belongings. In addition, PFLP leader Ahmed Saadat and senior members of the organization were taken out of the wing to an unknown location.

