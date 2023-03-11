Photo Credit: Bus Security Footage

The IDF and Shabak announced they captured the terrorist that placed a bomb on the #225 bus in Beitar Illit and led to the Haredi city being placed in full lockdown from Thursday night until Friday morning.

Lucky for all the passengers, due to poor design the remote-control bomb fizzled and smoked instead of blowing up. No one was injured in the terror attack.

The terrorist was arrested in the village of Batir, located in Gush Etzion.

נעצר המחבל שהניח את מטען החבלה שהתפוצץ באוטובוס בבית"ר עילית ביום חמישי האחרון.

יחד עמו נעצרו ארבעה מחבלים נוספים בחשד שסייעו לו pic.twitter.com/LAiGuiWWRL — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 11, 2023

The IDF arrested four other suspects along with him on suspicion of aiding him, and confiscated a vehicle suspected of being used by the terrorists in transporting the bomber.

No Israeli forces were injured when capturing the terrorists.