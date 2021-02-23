Photo Credit: Screenshot from YouTube

An emotional Judge Merrick Garland responded to a question from Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) about his motivation for serving as attorney general, saying: “I come from a family where my grandparents fled anti-Semitism and persecution. The country took us in… and protected us. And I feel an obligation to the country to pay back.”

Garland will be the third Jewish Attorney General in American history. In 2016, he was nominated by President Barack Obama to serve on the Supreme Court, but then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused to even introduce his nomination to the Senators.

