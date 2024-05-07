Photo Credit: Resistance News Network

Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, continued on Tuesday to escalate its attacks on northern Israel, firing anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), Katyusha rockets and explosive suicide drones at communities along the border.

Two IDF soldiers were killed Monday by Hezbollah in an explosive suicide drone attack on the city of Metula: Master Sgt. (res.) Dan Kamkagi, 31, from Kfar Oranim, and Master Sgt. (res) Nahman Natan Hertz, 31, from Elazar, both served in the 551st Brigade’s 6551st Battalion.

On Tuesday, the terror organization continued its escalation, claiming responsibility for eight separate attacks on northern Israel.

Two houses were hit in Metula by anti-tank guided missiles fired by the terror organization. Miraculously, there were no injuries.

Shortly before, two houses sustained direct hits by anti-tank guided missiles in Moshav Shtula, in the western Galilee. Again, a miracle: no injuries.

Another attack targeted a site near the town of Manara, and another was aimed at the community of Arab al Aramsheh.

The IDF intercepted at least one explosive combat drone that was spotted while crossing the border into Israeli air space, but a second drone managed to reach its target in Yiftah, igniting a fire and causing some damage but miraculously no injuries.

A barrage of additional combat drones landed in open areas.

IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military structures in the southern Lebanon areas of Blida, Maroun al-Ras, Yaroun, and Khiam. In addition, the IDF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Kfarhamam, as well as a mobile launch post in the area of Ayta ash Shab.

“There are rockets, very serious attacks happening in the north,” Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer told reporters Tuesday in the daily briefing.

“We know that this is Iran trying to put even more pressure on us but it will not work. We have said very clearly that our preference is for a diplomatic resolution for UN resolutions to be adhered to. They all say, these UN resolutions, that Hezbollah should be pushed beyond the Litani River.

“We hope that that can be done diplomatically,” the spokesperson said. “But we reserve the right to attack Hezbollah in Lebanon and to push them back if they will not move back voluntarily.

We will push them back if a diplomatic resolution is not found.”