Iranian Regime Behind Assassination Attempt on Pro-Israel German Politician

The Iranian regime has been exposed for the first time ever, for attempting to assassinate a German government official.

A Pakistani national was indicted on charges of espionage by the German federal prosecutor for attempting to assassinate the former president of the German-Israel friendship society, Reinhold Robbe, in collaboration with Iran’s intelligence agency.

The German politician served as Social Democratic Party deputy in the Budestag from 1994 to 2005, and then as parliamentary commissioner for the armed forces as well, according to a report by journalist Georg Heil, writing for the West German Broadcasting (WDR) news outlet.

According to reports citing Germany’s federal prosecutor on Friday, 31-year-old Syed Mustafa H., a Pakistani national who worked for the German Aerospace Center in Bremen, was indicted Monday on charges of espionage in connection with planned terror attacks against groups and individuals involved in pro-Israel work in Germany.

The Berlin-based Tagesspiegel newspaper also reported on Mustafa’s arrest and indictment, adding that he may have been working for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

He is suspected of carrying out intelligence activity on behalf of the Iranian regime from July 2015 to July 2016, according to the indictment, which indicated that Mustafa was paid by the Iranian government for the information he provided.

Among the details he allegedly gave the Iranians was a “movement profile” of Robbe that included following him on his daily commute on public transportation to and from his home and office. He also gave the Iranians reconnaissance information of the society headquarters in Berlin.

The indictment accused Mustafa of being in contact with the Iranian intelligence agent responsible for Europe operations since 2011.

