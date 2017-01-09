EU Belatedly Condemns Terror Attack, ‘As Well As Any Praise or Incitement for Terrorist Acts’

The EU statement condemning Sunday's terror attack in Jerusalem was dated 5 pm that day, but wasn't emailed until more than 18 hours later.



High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

Photo Credit: courtesy, Chambre des Députés



The European Union has dotted its “i”‘s and crossed all its diplomatic “t”‘s effective Monday afternoon, with a nod to the niceties of political good form, but few were fooled.

The EU statement condemning the terror attack in Jerusalem was dated late Sunday afternoon, but the document was emailed to media until at least 18 hours later — and in some cases, didn’t reach media until funerals for the victims were well underway.

Four young Israeli soldiers were murdered by a Jerusalem Arab terrorist who mowed them down in a truck, backed up the vehicle and then again ran over whoever was left standing. Seventeen others were injured, including one female IDF soldier who is fighting for her life in a Jerusalem hospital.

As in the statement by the U.S. State Department, the European Union was careful to avoid identifying the terrorist as an Arab resident of Jerusalem — or as a Muslim — or as anyone, in fact, even though his identity was known quickly due to a joyful announcement by the Hamas terrorist organization.

Instead, the statement referred to “what appears to have been a deliberate terror attack by a truck driver on a group of people gathered in the Armon Hanatziv promenade.

Is there any terror attack other than one that is deliberate?

“The EU condemns the murder of these four young Israelis, as well as any praise or incitement for terrorist acts. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and hope that those injured will make a full recovery,” the statement continued.

“There can be no justification for such a crime: the EU will continue to work with those who seek peace and denounce those who pursue violence and terror,” the European body wrote.

Except that the EU has yet to denounce the Ramallah government of the Palestinian Authority, or the leadership of the Palestine Liberation Organization — neither of which have condemned this horrific attack — and both of which have for generations dedicated their budgets and political efforts to praising those who commit such “crimes” and inciting their populations to further attacks.

Moreover, nowhere was there any mention of the fact that candies and sweet pastries were distributed in the streets of Gaza and throughout the Palestinian Authority-controlled cities of Judea and Samaria – with no censure by the Ramallah government that so recently had won the unanimous support of the European Union in its vote for resolution 2334(2016) at the United Nations Security Council, condemning Israel.

Hypocrisy much?

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

