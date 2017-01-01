Proper Response to UN Hostility: Dutch Israel Lovers Visit Hebron, Gush Etzion



Dutch visitors in Bat Ayin, Gush Etzion store.

A group of pro-Israel business people from the Netherlands last week participated in a tour of the Lev Haolam organization, which markets products from Judea and Samaria around the world. The visiting group is behind pro-Israel conferences in the Netherlands, where products from the liberated territories are offered.

In the past the same group visited Jewish communities in Samaria, and this time they were taken by Lev Haolam founder, attorney Nati Rom, to meet entrepreneurs in Jerusalem, Gush Etzion and Hebron – such as Shlomit Cohen of Bat Ayin, Gush Etzion, who produces special natural creams.

“Our answer to the great darkness emanating from the UN is to increase the light,” said Rom, adding that “the story of Hanukkah reminds us that in times of darkness, a small number of dedicated people who have faith can change to course of history.”

“The UN, attempting like the Greeks to fight against the spirit of the nation of Israel, is claiming that we do belong in our historic homeland,” Rom continued, stressing that “we, like the Maccabees, fight for our freedom and our rights in our beautiful country, on the hills of Judea and Samaria and in our eternal capital, Jerusalem.”

