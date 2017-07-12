Photo Credit: US Embassy in Tel Aviv

President Donald Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, U.S. Ambassador David Friedman and Consul General Donald Blome met Tuesday with basketball coaches from Israel and the Palestinian Authority, to talk sports.

The coaches were preparing to leave for a two week Sports Diplomacy exchange program in the United States, sponsored by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Advertisement

The coaches discussed the ways in which their roles working with youth strengthen their communities. They also said they’re looking forward to traveling together to the United States so they can compare coaching techniques with their American counterparts.

Greenblatt “commended the participants for their leadership and commitment to working together in the program and improving their communities,” according to the readout of the meeting.