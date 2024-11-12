Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be the next US Ambassador to Israel.

? Mike Huckabee chosen for ambassador to Israel. pic.twitter.com/4HRLZ9Y5Tb — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 12, 2024

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected former Governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, has been nominated to be The United States Ambassador to Israel. Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years. He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!” Trump said in a statement.

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman congratulated Huckabee on his nomination.

I am thrilled by President Trump’s nomination of Governor Mike Huckabee as the next Ambassador to Israel. He is a dear friend and he will have my full support. Congrats Mike on getting the best job in the world! — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) November 12, 2024

David Friedman is expected to be appointed as Trump’s emissary to the Middle East with the goal of promoting the Abraham Accords and expanding the number of Arab and Muslim countries making peace with Israel.

