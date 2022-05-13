Photo Credit: Michael Giladi /Flash90

An Arab threw a cinderblock at a vehicle with Israeli passengers on Road 60 between Givat Assaf and Beit El in the Binyamin area and then tried to open the car doors and attack the passengers. An IDF force that was at the scene shot and seriously injured him.

A search on his body during his medical treatment revealed a knife and a bottle of acid.

There were no Israeli casualties.

Meanwhile, IDF, Shin Bet, and police special force Yamam are operating in Bruqin, Samaria, and an exchange of gunfire has been reported.

Earlier, the IDF spokesman said that security forces had also made arrests throughout Judea and Samaria overnight. In recent hours, two suspects have been arrested in the village of Kifl Haris in northern Samaria. Also, weapons have been located during searches in the city of Hebron.